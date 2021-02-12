Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

