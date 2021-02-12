Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Up 6.7%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $3.82. 2,781,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,239,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sphere 3D by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

