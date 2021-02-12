Spectris’ (SEPJF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spectris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Spectris from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Spectris from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $43.80 on Monday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

