Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,054,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPMTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,185. Spearmint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

