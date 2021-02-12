Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,054,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SPMTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,185. Spearmint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
Read More: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.