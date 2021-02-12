SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,474,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,518,000 after acquiring an additional 685,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 928,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,930,000 after acquiring an additional 81,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 91,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 45,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 585,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 39,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,727. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

