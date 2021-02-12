SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $57.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

