SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $170.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

