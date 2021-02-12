SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 9.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.39. 107,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,868,054. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

