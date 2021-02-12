S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 393,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,686 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $129,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $338.67. 6,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.34 and a 200 day moving average of $339.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

