Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) (CVE:SA) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) (CVE:SA) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. 34,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 13,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.26 million and a P/E ratio of 296.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.80.

Get Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) alerts:

Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) (CVE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration for resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.