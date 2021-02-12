SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 19,125,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 25,993,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Get SOS alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of SOS at the end of the most recent quarter.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.