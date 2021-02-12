Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $37.60. Sonos shares last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 92,312 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,951.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $599,640.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 763,612 shares of company stock worth $16,963,210. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 38.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 254.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 34.7% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,243,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 320,451 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 16.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -145.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

