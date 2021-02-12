Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. Sonoco Products also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.

NYSE:SON traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.53. 673,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,307. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.90.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

