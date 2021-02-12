Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of SON remained flat at $$59.53 during trading hours on Friday. 14,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

