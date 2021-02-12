Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 4,067,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,363,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

SNGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 567.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 1,086.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.