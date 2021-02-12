Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SLNO stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $224.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

