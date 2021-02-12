SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.84.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.17. 13,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.