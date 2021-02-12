SoftBank Group Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoftBank Group in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoftBank Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $47.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.34.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

