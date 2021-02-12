Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

SCGLY stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

