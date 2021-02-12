SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to $33.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.43% from the company’s current price.

SNCAF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

