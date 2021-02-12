Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 48,204 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,286,548.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $2,088,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,148.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,864 shares of company stock valued at $28,635,009. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $80.78.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

