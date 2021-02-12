SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of SGH stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. SMART Global has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,112,800 shares of company stock valued at $85,101,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

