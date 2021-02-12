Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) (CVE:SEB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) (CVE:SEB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.18. Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 168,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.51 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) Company Profile (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.