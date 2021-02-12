SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.18

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 77322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

