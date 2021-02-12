SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce sales of $340.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.77 million and the lowest is $287.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $451.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SM Energy.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

SM traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 63,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,899. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SM Energy by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 524,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 99,085 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 70.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 454,042 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,233 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 420.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

