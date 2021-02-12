Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.76

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.76 and last traded at C$3.73, with a volume of 476099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

SKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.29. The firm has a market cap of C$814.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

