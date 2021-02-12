Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,886,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 287,799 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,751.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 480,237 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

