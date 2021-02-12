Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SYTA stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 20.88% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.