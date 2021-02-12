Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Trading Up 31.5%

Shares of Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) were up 31.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $119.00. Approximately 615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIXGF shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Sixt alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.