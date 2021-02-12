SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $612.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post $612.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $593.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $623.43 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $535.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $166.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $179.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.23.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

