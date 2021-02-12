Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Simpson Manufacturing has decreased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $105.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,072 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.