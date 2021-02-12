Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Cut to $8.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $8.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at $26,147,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,527 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after acquiring an additional 859,066 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 238.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,008,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 136.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 353,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

