Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 369.1% from the January 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SLVTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.50. 150,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,846. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from $1.30 to $1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

