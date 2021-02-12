Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.88

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 92077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.
In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSPK)
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.
Featured Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.