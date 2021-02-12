Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.88

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 92077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSPK. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $5,065,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 914,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 278,173 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

