Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report $159.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.50 million and the highest is $161.18 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $132.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $686.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $700.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $773.52 million, with estimates ranging from $690.00 million to $848.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIMO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 95,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 226,603 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $62.84. 255,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.