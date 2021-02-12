Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report $159.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.50 million and the highest is $161.18 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $132.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $686.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $700.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $773.52 million, with estimates ranging from $690.00 million to $848.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 95,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 226,603 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ SIMO traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $62.84. 255,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
