Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the January 14th total of 412,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.9 days.

Signify stock remained flat at $$47.79 during trading hours on Friday. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600. Signify has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Signify presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

