Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) was down 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.55. Approximately 1,194,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,542,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,022,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,025,000 after buying an additional 237,983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,533,000.

Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

