Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XME. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,914,000 after acquiring an additional 910,588 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,048,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,538,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $35.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

