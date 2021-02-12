Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $226.05 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $239.47. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.15.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $1,088,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,274 shares of company stock worth $7,094,860 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.