Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.28 Million

Brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce $116.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.46 million to $117.10 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $174.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $531.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.47 million to $532.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $480.40 million, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $489.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWIR. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,695. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $693.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.36.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.