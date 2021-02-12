Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Julie G. Castle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $366.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.05%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

