Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $708-722 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.69 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a positive rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.14.

NYSE SSTK traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $86.00. 30,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,475. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $86.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,464,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,489,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,361. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

