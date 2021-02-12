Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Shutterstock updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.90 EPS.

NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $92.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,361. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

