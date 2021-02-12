Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Declines By 93.9%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the January 14th total of 268,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.0 days.
OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $$1.75 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.
About Virgin Money UK
