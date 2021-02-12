Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Declines By 93.9%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the January 14th total of 268,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.0 days.

OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $$1.75 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.