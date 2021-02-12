Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Drops By 61.6%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the January 14th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VWDRY has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SEB Equities cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $87.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

