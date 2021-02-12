Short Interest in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Increases By 189.9%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 189.9% from the January 14th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 464.24 and a beta of 2.18. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

