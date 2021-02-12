Short Interest in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Expands By 153.6%

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the January 14th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TREB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 3,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,169. Trebia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 75.6% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 520,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 223,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.