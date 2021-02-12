Short Interest in The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declines By 73.9%

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE SZC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.09. 487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,424. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

