Short Interest in Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGNQ) Rises By 21,100.0%

Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGNQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 21,100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TNGNQ stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Tengion has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Tengion Company Profile

Tengion, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a range of neo-organs or products composed of living cells with or without synthetic or natural materials that are implanted or injected into the body to engraft into, regenerate, or replace a damaged tissue or organ.

