Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 128.8%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 128.8% from the January 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Subaru alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUJHY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 77,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Subaru has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.